Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $109,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

