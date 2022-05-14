Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 56,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $22.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 335.7% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 151.6% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

