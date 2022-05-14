GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.81.

GFS traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $52.77. 2,418,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,188. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.