Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GLAQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 354,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,334. Globis Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globis Acquisition by 69.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globis Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 610,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Globis Acquisition by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 762,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 39,131 shares during the last quarter.

Globis Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

