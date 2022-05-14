GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 116.6% in April

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the April 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.1 days.

OTCMKTS GMOYF traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. GMO Internet has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GMO Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

