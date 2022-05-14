GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,048 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of GMS worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GMS by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GMS by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in GMS by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

