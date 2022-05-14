GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $50,415.10 and approximately $82.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00227358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016682 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.