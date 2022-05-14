Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) PT Set at C$1.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price objective on Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

GSV stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

