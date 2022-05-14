Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.80. 344,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,940. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19.

