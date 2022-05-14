Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 10,509 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Xcel Energy worth $252,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 922,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. 2,688,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

