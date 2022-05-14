Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 23,571 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $359,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period.

Shares of GSUS stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,004. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $66.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.

