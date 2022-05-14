Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,370,129 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 241.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.15% of LKQ worth $201,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 175.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in LKQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LKQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

