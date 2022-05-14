Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,116,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $397,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,316,000 after acquiring an additional 251,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,111,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,960,000 after acquiring an additional 154,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,561,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 129,154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,286,407 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

