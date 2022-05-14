Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $431,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VB traded up $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.08. 835,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,210. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.39.

