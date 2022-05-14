Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $389.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $389,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

VTI stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.90. 4,540,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.12 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

