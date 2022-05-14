Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $402.02 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $402,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after acquiring an additional 496,952 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,572. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.88.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

