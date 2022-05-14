Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 307,661 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,715,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 307,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $193,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after buying an additional 467,834 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after buying an additional 435,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

PAA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.