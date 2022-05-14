Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,480,790 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,083,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $460,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $191,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after acquiring an additional 410,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 11,222,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

