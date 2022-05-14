Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,712,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,046,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $367,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,322,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.