Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 79,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 816,363 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $15.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

