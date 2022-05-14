Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 296 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after acquiring an additional 99,561 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYF traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $55.81. 56,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

