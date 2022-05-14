Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,007,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,205 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 142,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 27,867 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.90. 4,540,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.12 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

