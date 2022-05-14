Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of QQQM traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $124.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,689. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02.

