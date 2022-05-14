Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $190,693,000 after buying an additional 61,156 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.91. 6,549,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $107.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

