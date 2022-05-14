Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 333,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

MARA stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 15,326,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,586,011. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

