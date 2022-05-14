Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 1,806 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

LUV stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,144,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

