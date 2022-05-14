Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.55. The company had a trading volume of 580,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.11 and a 200-day moving average of $256.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.17 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

