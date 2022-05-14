GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.89.

Shares of GDRX opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,049,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

