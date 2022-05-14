Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.90.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $12.14. 6,474,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

