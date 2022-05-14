Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the April 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 323.1% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 297,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 227,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 204,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Gores Holdings VIII stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 166,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,375. Gores Holdings VIII has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.