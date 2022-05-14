Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 295.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 211,716 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

