Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

GRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.56.

GRAY opened at $0.83 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

