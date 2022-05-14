GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the April 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GreenFirst Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

ICLTF stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 1.47. 52,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,224. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12 month low of 1.21 and a 12 month high of 7.20.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.