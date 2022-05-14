GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,973,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GreenGro Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,365,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,460. GreenGro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About GreenGro Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.