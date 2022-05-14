GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,973,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GreenGro Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,365,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,460. GreenGro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

