GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $289.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 612.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.