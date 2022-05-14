Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte), is a Mexican banking and financial services holding company. It is one of the largest commercial banks of Mexico by assets and loans, and the largest retirement fund administrator. The Bank operates in four business sectors: Banking, Savings, Brokerage and Other financial services. The Banking division provides current accounts, consumer and commercial loans, as well as credit and debit cards, among others. The Savings division offers products related to insurance and pension schemes. The Brokerage division focuses on the investment funds management and securities trading. The Other financial services division includes leasing, factoring, portfolio management and warehousing, among others. The Bank offers financial products and services to individual and business customers. GFNorte is one of the banks with better quality assets within the Mexican financial system and possesses adequate capitalization and liquidity levels. “

OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

