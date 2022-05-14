Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.73

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.44. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Grupo México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

