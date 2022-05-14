Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 30.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 30 ($0.37).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.39) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.38) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($95,549.25). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($36,845.70).

HMSO traded up GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 27.31 ($0.34). 7,127,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,980,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 25.05 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.55).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

