Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

