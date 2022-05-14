Harvest Finance Price Down 43.5% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $43.70 or 0.00150897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 694,237 coins and its circulating supply is 676,210 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

