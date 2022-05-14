Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Holdings Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,534 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.