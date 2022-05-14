HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Politis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HCI Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in HCI Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

