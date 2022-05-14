Head-To-Head Analysis: Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) vs. The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 0.62% 6.03% 1.31%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Babylon and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 3 0 2.50 The Pennant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Babylon currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 517.82%. The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Babylon and The Pennant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.15 -$374.51 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $439.69 million 1.12 $2.70 million $0.08 216.50

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Babylon.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Babylon on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 88 home health and hospice agencies, and 54 senior living communities with 4127 Senior Living units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

