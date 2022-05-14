Head-To-Head Comparison: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) versus FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 19.56% -11.76% -1.08% FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71%

This table compares Maiden and FG Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $98.72 million 2.04 $26.65 million $0.55 4.18 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.46 -$8.51 million ($1.93) -1.48

Maiden has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maiden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Maiden and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Maiden has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maiden beats FG Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden (Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

