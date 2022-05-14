Head to Head Review: TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TSS and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSS and GBT Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $27.41 million 0.30 -$1.30 million ($0.07) -6.04 GBT Technologies $180,000.00 1.49 -$33.93 million N/A N/A

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS -4.73% -55.69% -7.92% GBT Technologies -18,850.00% N/A -544.27%

Risk and Volatility

TSS has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of GBT Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GBT Technologies beats TSS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

