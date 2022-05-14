Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of HWX opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.15. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$70.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

