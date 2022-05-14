Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on HR. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

