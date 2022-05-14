Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.76.

Shares of HL opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

