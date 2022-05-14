Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 6,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 726,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Heliogen in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Get Heliogen alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth $330,250,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth $19,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth $6,430,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth $5,908,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at $4,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.