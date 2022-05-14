Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) versus Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Head to Head Comparison

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 48.50 -$14.76 million ($0.36) -2.92 Heliogen $8.80 million 74.96 -$142.19 million N/A N/A

Ocean Power Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heliogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,179.61% -24.85% -23.52% Heliogen N/A -288.86% -56.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ocean Power Technologies and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 121.21%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Heliogen beats Ocean Power Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies (Get Rating)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in America, Europe, and Australia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

